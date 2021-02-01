ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into a home.
Craig Stephen Holterback, 33, of St. Marys, is charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 25.
The City of St. Marys Police Department responded to a reported theft Jan. 24, where a woman said she has a video through the “ring door bell camera” that shows a man allegedly taking multiple beverages off of the porch. The camera in the victim’s backyard allegedly showed the man walking around the yard, smoking a cigarette and then entering a Hall Avenue residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim told police her daughter walked to the back door, where she saw a pair of shoes in the boot room area.
The woman called police later on and informed them that she spoke with her neighbor, who was not home at the time. Police spoke with the resident in question, who confirmed he was not home. When he received a text message from his neighbor, he came home to find a window open in the boot room area. The window was formerly closed. The man watched the video and recognized the person as Holterback, who was not permitted to be at his house, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Holterback’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. March 2 at Jacob’s office.