ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing three felony charges following a September traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of an illegally-possessed firearm and drug paraphernalia.
Colby Lee McCandless, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a prohibited firearm, both felonies in the second degree, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 11.
The City of St. Marys Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a damaged exhaust system on Theresia Street Sept. 11. K9 Officer Nando reportedly indicated to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of McCandless’ backpack, which allegedly contained a Springfield Hellcat 9 mm handgun, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police discovered the firearm was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen. Additionally, police discovered drug paraphernalia in the backpack related to the use of heroin/fentanyl, including empty glassine bags, burnt foil, razors, bottle caps, straws, Q-tips, plastic bags and smoking devices, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McCandless was taken into custody, where he allegedly acknowledged the items in the backpack were his, and that he was not permitted to have a firearm. He reportedly told police he purchased it from someone in Pittsburgh for $300, but later said that wasn’t true.
McCandless’ preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 22. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.