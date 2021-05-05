ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing a felony charge after he was allegedly found under the influence of a controlled substance in St. Marys Pharmacy and wandering in traffic on North St. Marys Street.
Ryan James Foster, 30, of St. Marys, is charged with knowingly manufacturing/distributing a design drug, a felony, and cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 23.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to St. Marys Pharmacy Jan. 22, 2021, for reports of an intoxicated man inside the building. Police were advised he was reportedly stumbling around and had an altered level of consciousness. He was described as a man in his 30s wearing a dark sweatshirt and no shoes, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
As police were responding, they reportedly spotted the suspect walking in the middle of North St. Marys Street, and activated their emergency lights, as he was in danger of being struck by a vehicle. The man appeared to be “spaced out” and ignoring police commands. An officer approached the man, identified as Foster, and escorted him to the sidewalk.
Foster was allegedly incoherent during the interaction with police. St. Marys Area Ambulance personnel were requested, as there were concerns that he was overdosing on a controlled substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Foster was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for evaluation.
Employees of SMP reportedly said that Foster dropped a small plastic bag containing 21 full and 25 partial white pills with “Xanax” printed on them, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The pills were later tested using the COSMPD’s TruNarc device, and were identified as Clonazolam, a designer drug and unscheduled controlled substance.
Foster’s preliminary hearing was held at Jacob’s office Tuesday.