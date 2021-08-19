ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing felony charges following a traffic stop that resulted in the alleged seizure of drugs and paraphernalia.
Seth James Badeau, 24, of St. Marys, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 9.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a City of St. Marys Police Department officer was monitoring traffic on Route 255/South St. Marys Street on Aug. 11, 2020, where they observed a black Infiniti traveling north. The officer was aware this vehicle was known to be operated by Badeau, due to a previous traffic stop on July 21, 2020, and information received from a confidential source. The officer was also aware that Badeau had a suspended, DUI-related driver’s license.
The officer performed a traffic stop on the Infiniti in the parking lot of Rite Aid on South St. Marys Street. Badeau was reportedly the driver, and there were two female passengers. The officer allegedly detected the odor of marijuana, as well as the second officer who arrived, and requested the occupants exit the vehicle.
While awaiting the towing service, police discovered Badeau had seven warrants. As a result of the search of the vehicle, police allegedly seized a blunt, black glass container and an orange metal grinder containing marijuana, a small plastic grinder, a box with a digital scale, a weight, packaging material, and a small bag with a white/brown powdered substance, suspected methamphetamine or heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and $19. Officers also reportedly seized drug paraphernalia including torch lighters, pipes and rubber bands.
Following the search, Badeau was in custody with state police in Ridgway, when his cell phone and $179 was seized as well. This was requested due to Badeau’s alleged involvement with the use/distribution of methamphetamine in the Elk County area, as well as evidence seized from the Infiniti.
A search of Badeau’s cell phone reportedly resulted in conversations, specifically messages, between Badeau and others about drug-related activity and transactions. These messages allegedly substantiate Badeau’s involvement with obtaining, possessing and selling controlled substances in the Elk County area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Badeau’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 7 at Jacob’s office.