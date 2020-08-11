ST MARYS — St. Marys man Richard Eddy started volunteering at Christian Food Bank in 2018, but has dedicated much of his life to helping others.
Eddy, who is retired and originally from Bradford, owned and operated MACE Recycling in Bradford for many years, before working in mail hauling.
“The recycling is still an interest, as he is often known to pick up family and friend recyclables to take to the local center here in St. Marys,” said his wife Paula Fritz Eddy, director of the Elk County Community Foundation.
Eddy is also a member of the St. Marys Rotary Club.
He also volunteered at Bradford Catholic School, being highly involved with the band and supporting his daughter, Monica, and volunteered with his wife at the American Cancer Society.
A big part of his drive, Eddy said, is his faith.
“God wants us to serve, not be served,” he says. “We are God's hands and feet.”
Eddy generally helps at the food bank a couple of times per month, unloading and packing boxes, he says. The other volunteers inspire him, too.
“It's a good feeling to be here, and to see what these people receive,” Eddy says. “As you get older, your heart softens. You want to help people.”
A lot of volunteers are food bank recipients, too, he added, and want to give back.
It's important to encourage young people to get involved, too, Eddy said.
“We need to lead by example,” he said. “Both of my daughters have always helped. Everybody is busy, but you can find the time to step up to the plate.”
Eddy also volunteers at St. Marys Catholic Church, he said.
“It's all about helping people,” he said. “We're here to provide.”