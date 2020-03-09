ST. MARYS — St. Marys native Lance Mohney has dedicated much of his life to building and programming robots. Now he’s also sharing his knowledge with area youth.
Mohney, owner of Manufacturing Solutions Inc. (MSI), grew up in a hands-on environment alongside his father in a tool and die/machine shop, also working on cars and rebuilding motorcycles at a young age.
Mohney has a mechanical engineering degree and worked at Keystone Powdered Metal Co. for about 14 years, where he put the first robot in service in 1982. He has since built or designed hundreds of robot installations.
“All of my past experiences, and some good teachers, have helped me be successful at this career,” he said.
Mohney is a Certified preferred System Integrator through Universal Robots of Denmark, and has worked all around the country and in Europe and Mexico.
It’s part of his “personal mission” to expose the younger generation to area manufacturing opportunities.
“Manufacturing has provided me an exciting and challenging career, and many of the younger generation don’t see it that way, even though manufacturing impacts everything about our daily lives,” he said. “It is a very technically-challenging and rewarding career.”
MSI engineers have taken robots into area schools. Mohney also works closely with the DISCOVER program at the Community Education Center, which is committed to creating programs to educate people about career opportunities.
During Light Up Night in downtown St. Marys in November, an MSI robot handed candy canes out to children at Tablespoons Cafe and Deli. It was enjoyable to see the look on children’s faces when they saw what a robot could do, Mohney said.
Many companies now build robots and sell them, making them sensitive to human interaction and more flexible, so they are programmed to do fast and dangerous tasks people can’t.
Mohney offers several services at MSI, and about 50 percent of business comes from the powdered metal industry. He is on the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s advisory board, currently helping to develop a program involving automation and robotics.
Several robots can be found on MSI’s shop floor, including collaborative robots made in Denmark. Robots can be seen working together and digitally communicating with each other to complete tasks.
A robot is also sometimes used with MSI’s vision inspection systems, taking measurements and looking for defects that the eye can’t see in machined parts.
MSI’s biggest robot is more than 60 inches tall, Mohney said, and used to load and unload machines, ovens and handle work with sheets of metal.