ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man who reportedly told police he is a “hard-time drug dealer” in the Elk County area is confined in the Elk County Jail on several charges.
Marcus Cory McCoy, 35, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving in the wrong direction, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 16.
Since the beginning of the year, the City of St. Marys Police Department and Elk County Drug Task Force members have received, documented and observed information regarding McCoy allegedly possessing, delivering and distributing methamphetamine in the Elk County area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police were traveling on Washington Street Sept. 14 when they identified McCoy, driving a red-colored Mazda, on Lafayette Street. McCoy reportedly had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant out for his arrest through the SMPD, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McCoy allegedly continued southbound on Lafayette Street, a one-way road, as police tried to conduct a traffic stop. McCoy parked and exited the vehicle and was then taken into custody for his active warrant.
Police allegedly seized two Ziploc bags, each with 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, from McCoy’s waistband. McCoy reportedly admitted to selling methamphetamine since he is without a job, according to the affidavit. He also reportedly told police he is a “hard-time drug dealer” and has a “supply” throughout the area.
K9 Nando was also deployed to McCoy’s car, where he reportedly alerted to the odor of illegal drugs. Police allegedly seized hypodermic needles, Ziploc bags, a pen tube and cut straw and other storage containers from McCoy’s vehicle. A small bag of the narcotic Buprenorphine was also reportedly found in McCoy’s sneaker, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McCoy is confined in the Elk County Jail is lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at Jacob’s office.