ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on drug charges after probation officers allegedly found three bundles of heroin and a bag of methamphetamine in his underwear.
Johnny Edwardo Crespo Jr., 22, of St. Marys, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility and conspiracy felonies, according to documents filed at Magisterial Distict Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 18.
According to the Elk County District Attorney’s office and Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s North Central Municipal Drug Task Force, Crespo has been involved in an investigation concerning the distribution of controlled substances in the City of St. Marys throughout the past several months.
The Elk County DA’s office was contacted by two probation officers Sept. 5, when the officers allegedly observed pills in a bag sitting in Crespo’s kitchen during a home visit, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Crespo reportedly told the officer the pills were Clonazepam.
After further investigation, probation officers located $4,167 in Crespo’s residence. Crespo also reportedly told them he had heroin in his underwear. The officers allegedly located three bundles — or 30 stamp bags — of heroin and a small bag of methamphetamine on Crespo, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Crespo is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Jacob’s office.