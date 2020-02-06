ST MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on $5,000 bond after he allegedly hit and kicked his girlfriend in January.
Marcus Lee Mawn, 20, of St. Marys, is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s Jan. 28.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 396 Brusselles St. following a report of a domestic violence incident Jan. 28 in which the victim said her stomach was hurting from being kicked, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also allegedly had a bloody lip and a red mark on the right side of her face.
The victim told police she and her boyfriend, Mawn, live together at the residence, where the incident occurred. It started when Mawn allegedly began smashing her brother’s property, then threw her to the ground and struck the right side of her face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Mawn allegedly kicked her in the stomach, too. The victim took her daughter and left the residence, where someone spotted her and called 911.
During an interview with police, Mawn reportedly acknowledged having an argument with his girlfriend and pushing her, after which she allegedly hit her head against the wall, fell to the ground and began crying, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mawn’s preliminary hearing is set for 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Jacob’s office.