ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail after being charged with assaulting a woman Jan. 23.
Richard Lee Butts II, 25, of St. Marys, is charged with two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 23.
The City of St. Marys Police Department responded to 135 Atlantic St. after reports of a domestic disturbance in progress Jan. 23. A witness told police a man had carried a woman through the front door of the house. Police then reportedly saw the victim exit the house, with signs of recent abuse to her face, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim later told police she and Butts were engaged in a verbal argument when he grabbed her by the hair and began pulling her back into the house. When she began to resist, he allegedly struck her in the face, then picked her up and carried her inside.
An interview with the witness reportedly indicated the argument outside had been escalating. The witness reportedly saw Butts pushing and grabbing the victim and called 911.
Butts’ preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 11 at Jacob’s office.