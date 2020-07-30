ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed after he allegedly punched, kicked and choked a woman following an argument.
Derrik Thor Hollabaugh, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 18.
The City of St. Marys Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of South Michael Street for reports of a 911 hang-up call from a woman who was crying, and could only give her address before the call ended, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim said Hollabugh allegedly punched, kicked and choked her, and that he must have left the residence after she called 911.
The victim told police Hollabaugh was reportedly drunk, and that her two children, ages 1 and 6, were also in the house. Police reportedly observed bruising under her right eye and red marks and scratches on her neck.
According to the victim, she and Hollabaugh were arguing outside earlier. Later, upstairs in the residence, he allegedly slammed the door shut and shattered the mirror. Hollabaugh allegedly took her phone, and when she attempted to get it back, he pinned her to the floor with his hands around her neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause, before also allegedly punching her in the face several times.
Hollabaugh is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.