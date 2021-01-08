ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman and threatened to kill both her and a child.
Raymond Joseph Petitt, 34, of St. Marys, is charged with recklessly endangering another person, strangulation by applying pressure to the throat or neck – a felony in the second degree – making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person and simple assault, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan 3.
The City of St. Marys Police Department responded to a North St. Marys Street residence for reports of a domestic disturbance Jan. 2, 2021, where a woman reportedly had an eye injury. Petitt was reportedly found in a room talking to himself and acting irrationally. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The victim told police Petitt was allegedly upset about not having his medication, which ultimately resulted in him striking her in the face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Petitt also allegedly held a pocket knife to her throat, threatening to kill her, before choking her, according to the affidavit.
The woman reportedly had injuries to the face that were consistent with being struck several times, as well as injuries to her neck and throat and a broken nose. Petitt also allegedly threatened a 6-year-old child who was present, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Petitt’s preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. Jan 12.