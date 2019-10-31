ST. MARYS — An 18-year-old St. Marys man accused of strangling and hitting his girlfriend is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Robert Amos Murtha IV is charged with the second-degree felonies of aggravated assault and strangulation, simple assault and making terroristic threats misdemeanors, and harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 22.
According to the City of St. Marys Police Department, the victim in this case reported a domestic incident that occurred at 120 Robson Ave. Oct. 22.
The woman said the incident occurred during a dispute with her boyfriend, Murtha, who allegedly grabbed her by the throat, struck her numerous times in the face with both an open and closed fist and restrained her from leaving the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim said when she tried to leave, Murtha threatened to kill her and then kill himself, striking her head on the bed frame and beginning to strangle her again, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Murtha also allegedly placed her in a choke hold, which is when she reportedly lost consciousness.
Murtha then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife from his car, running the blade alongside the victim’s face and neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He also reportedly was reciting religious scriptures, still threatening to kill the woman, before fleeing the scene.
Police reportedly observed bruising on the woman’s arms, hand, neck and chin areas, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also had lumps on her forehead and the top of her head.
Murtha waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 29 at Jacob’s office. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.