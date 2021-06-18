RIDGWAY — A St. Marys man is confined in the Elk County Jail on felony charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and pointed a gun at her.
Mustafa Skendo Hitaj, 44, of St. Marys, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause bodily injury, a felony in the first degree; possession of a prohibited firearm, a second-degree felony; terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 11.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway spoke with a woman at the police station May 11, who reported an assault that allegedly occurred at a Grant Road residence. The woman told police she heard a car pull into her driveway when Hitaj exited a truck, allegedly pushed her into the doorway and said “Today is the day,” before pulling a gun from his sweatshirt, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He allegedly pointed the gun at her and said, “Either you are dying today or I am, because I’m not living without you.”
Hitaj allegedly said he was going to shoot the victim, and then himself, as well as some other graphic things. The woman said she talked to him and finally got him to leave the house, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Based on Hitaj’s criminal history, police found he is allegedly not allowed to possess a firearm, due to an incident in 1995.
Hitaj’s bail was denied June 7, according to court dockets, due to being a threat to himself and others. His preliminary hearing was continued and is now set for June 30 at Martin’s office.