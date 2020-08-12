ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on several charges after he allegedly threatened a man with a knife and baseball bat.
Michael Shawn Brett, 44, of St. Marys, has been charged with two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 6.
City of St. Marys Police were dispatched to 128 Grandview Road for reports of a domestic dispute in progress on Aug. 6. Elk County Control relayed the message that there were reportedly two men involved, one of whom had a knife and a baseball bat, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spotted the owner of the residence outside, who said Brett reportedly had a knife and was going after “Rambo,” or the woman’s husband. When police entered the home, Brett was sitting in a chair, with the knife allegedly in his hand. Brett dropped the knife on the floor and was taken into custody, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Brett allegedly admitted to having the knife and baseball bat and threatening the victims, who said the fight was over asking Brett to move out of their house, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When Brett was asked by the victim to drop the knife, he allegedly threatened him, lunged at him and held the knife within close distance to him. The victim suffered a small cut to his left finger, police said.
Brett is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 18 at Jacob’s office.