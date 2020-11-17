ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed after he was allegedly caught engaging in stalking behavior toward a woman several times.
Alan Francis Fox, 52, of St. Marys, is charged with stalking by repeatedly committing acts to cause fear, a felony in the third degree, and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 4.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a phone call from the victim in this case on Oct. 11. She claimed that Fox allegedly harasses her by honking his horn numerous times per day when passing her residence, and if anyone is outside of her residence, he allegedly “flips them off.” This allegedly happened to her boyfriend several times. The woman’s neighbor said her neighbor told her to call the police, as the honking had become such a nuisance, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman also said if Fox notices her outside, he allegedly circles the block numerous times.
The woman went on to say that Fox was charged with stalking her in December 2017, reportedly convicted in December 2018, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was placed on probation and was still actively on probation at the time.
The woman told police that Fox continuously interjecting himself into her life has taken an emotional toll on her, and that she simply wants to be left alone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She reported similar incidents to an officer in July 2020. Fox allegedly admitted to these actions and said he would stop, and was provided a warning by police.
On Oct. 14, 2020, the woman provided a video of Fox allegedly driving past her residence while honking his horn, time stamped Oct. 13, 2020. Contact with Fox was made Oct. 16, 2020, when he initially denied his actions, but then admitted to doing it “a few times,” according to the affidavit.
Fox reportedly went on to say he would drive past the victim’s house and honk because he wanted her to call him, and said he really wanted to talk to her again, but was not permitted to call her due to past charges, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He went on to say that he feels he and the woman have a future together, and he simply wants to relay that message. Police explained to him the victim does not want this, to which Fox reportedly said he didn’t know the victim was “being serious” about not wanting to be with him.
Fox’s bail is set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing will be held Nov. 24 at Jacob’s office.