ST. MARYS — Something that started out as a hobby for Mike Schloder of St. Marys has turned into a successful small business run out of his garage.
Schloder created “Elk County Laser” in December 2018.
Schloder, an engineer, said he always wanted to do something from home, and began researching equipment and opportunities, discovering laser engraving is a very “versatile business.”
Schloder uses a laser engraving/cutting machine to create just about anything, including signs, mugs, clocks, trophies and plaques on wood, metal, glass, acrylic, granite, bricks and more.
“People like to personalize and customize things,” he said.
Some of Schloder’s products reflect his interests, such as wildlife hunting and Jeep-related items. Normally, he attends a couple of festivals per year for marking purposes.
One of his most popular outlets, Schloder says, is special requests for holidays or occasions, such as engraving an old family recipe into a cutting board.
Schloder has even converted photos onto items for families, he says, or a note written by children for Father’s or Mother’s day.
Some other requests include crosses around Easter time, a U.S. flag and many elk-related signs, Schloder said. The goal is to make the business a personal one. These gifts mean a lot to people.
While he was home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schloder also created holes for face masks, he says.
“I want to organically grow over the next 10 years,” he said. “I’d like to get my capabilities out to different manufactures.”
The machine Schloder enquired provides a lot of other opportunities, too, such as making templates for powdered metal plants.
Visit Elk County Laser on Facebook for more information.