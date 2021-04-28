ST. MARYS — The Loyal Order of Moose St. Marys Lodge #146 on Erie Avenue has been a community-minded nonprofit fraternal organization for decades.
Administrator Jeff Lechner has been a Moose member since he was 21 years old – marking 34 years. His wife, Paula Lechner, is also a member.
The St. Marys Moose, established in 1909, has roughly 500 members. It has endured three fires, the most recent blaze occurring in 1989, said Jeff, which resulted in a loss of the third floor.
Throughout the years, Jeff says he has watched the Moose’s community presence grow, incorporating more fundraisers, community outreach efforts and donations.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior Regent for the Women of the Moose Chapter 491 June Glass said the organization has experienced roughly a $52,000 loss.
Much of the loss of funding came from the Moose’s small games of chance gambling machine, said Paula, which wasn’t being used due to the shutdown and lack of business. Sixty percent of its proceeds are donated back into the community.
“We try to help as much of the community as we can,” said Jeff.
Jeff is also past president of the Pennsylvania Moose Association and has served on the Supreme Lodge – Moose International.
A big part of what the Moose is known for, he said, is fellowship. Members have grown to know many people around the state whom they meet at conventions and keep in contact with.
The Moose is a family-based center, said Glass, noting that much of the Lechner family has worked or volunteered there. Dinner specials, such as the famous Buck Burger, are offered during the week.
Moose members believe in giving back to “Mooseheart,” a community and school for children and teens in need, and “Moosehaven,” a retirement community in Florida, Paula noted.
“It’s just instilled in us, and you pass it on,” she said.
The lodge is known for hosting several fundraisers, including its gun and cash bashes and sausage and bake sales, as well as Bingo, children’s activities like an Easter egg hunt and more.
The Moose was closed from March 17, 2020 until June 4, and is still seeing the impact of that closure, the Lechners and Glass said. Members were able to host drive-thru fundraisers, though, like Mother’s and Father’s Day events, fish fries during lent and its traditional sausage sale, selling close to 600 sausages in 2020. This sale typically sees a “tremendous response” from area factories. The Moose was able to host its first Bingo event in a year and a half April 15.
Like other organizations, the lodge sees “good and bad days,” said Paula, but is grateful for the community support received.
“We are always looking for new members,” said Jeff, adding that people are welcome to come in and check out the facility.
The Moose became a tobacco-free establishment in October 2019, which allowed them to acquire more members, the Lechners noted.
The Moose works to be community minded, Jeff said, hosting the St. Marys blood mobile clinic for more than 17 years. It also hosts the Moose Youth Awareness Congress, where high schoolers compete for scholarship money, possibly winning up to $12,000 at a national level. It also hosts the “kids zone” at the Fall Fest in St. Marys.
Members travel for the “Easy ID” program, said Paula, which is a community service day where children are fingerprinted, and photos are taken of their face and ear as part of an identification kit, which is given to their parents. This is also done for senior citizens.
The St. Marys Moose men meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., and women members meet on the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m.
Donations from Moose members throughout COVID helped keep them afloat, said Paula.
“We are very thankful for our members,” she said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have a club.”
Follow St. Marys Moose Lodge #146 on Facebook.