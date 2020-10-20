ST. MARYS — A St. Marys mother/daughter pair recently joined forces to help homeless cats and the organizations dedicated to rescuing them.
Elk County woman Tina Faulk said her friend, Jessica Taylor, is a veterinary technician at the Elk County Veterinary Clinic in St. Marys. Her daughter, Lillian Driscoll, has the same love of animals as her mom.
“Lilly thinks that every pet deserves a good home, with fresh food and water and, of course, love,” she said. “Lilly also thinks it’s important that we all help in any way possible.”
Together, with support of the community, Faulk says the mother/daughter pair raised $1,000 for cats in need. Taylor reached out to friends and family and requested they make raffle baskets, and the Facebook page “Lilly’s Love for the Kitties” was created to sell tickets for the baskets.
The basket raffle was held out of Taylor’s St. Marys home, Faulk said.
Driscoll has chosen to split the money between two animal-based area charities — Ruth Watsmunski, who fosters and homes stray cats, and Hope’s Dream Rescue and Sanctuary.
Faulk said the experience was more than just a fundraiser — it was enjoyable for Taylor and her daughter to contribute to a good cause together. Taylor said she is “very proud” of her daughter taking her love for kitties to an all new level.
“It was a great bonding experience, and it strengthened Lilly’s love and passion for animals and helping them,” Taylor said.