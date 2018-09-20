ST MARYS — A mother-son duo are celebrating three years of serving the St. Marys community, serving customers they now consider friends.
Tablespoons Café and Deli on Erie Avenue came to life in 2015, and will celebrate its three-year anniversary Oct. 30.
Karen Mohney and her son, Andrew, have each had longtime dreams — different ideas they combined to create one high-quality café.
“I wanted a long deli counter where you’d walk down the line and make your own sandwich, and she wanted more of a sit-down atmosphere,” Andrew said.
Besides homemade soups and salads-of-the-week, and a somewhat “simple” menu made of locally-sourced products, the restaurant is a place where people can gather to enjoy “good times and good food.”
“We try and source as much local products as we can for use in the restaurant,” Andrew said. “Helping each other is a very important thing for us.”
The mother-son pair each play a crucial part in the business. Karen is considered the kitchen’s “hidden treasure” — prepping and preparing the food orders and planning the menu, while Andrew is the front-of-house manager, taking care of customers’ needs alongside the servers.
Andrew says he and his mother/business partner go together like “ying and yang.”
“Each day is different, and the business is always changing — we play off of each other,” he said.
With Karen’s 20 years of food experience and Andrew’s interest in history and architecture, they each bring something special to the business.
“Growing up, my mother cooked family dinner every night,” Andrew said. “She enjoyed cooking and she still does. (And) being able to help preserve our beautiful, historic downtown has been one of the best parts for me.”
The Erie Avenue building, which is 112 years old, is a 1900s downtown treasure they were excited to restore, Andrew said. It was originally built for The Arcade Hotel, and was then the Smith’s Sports Store for 84 years.
Throughout upgrades and renovations, the building kept some of the original flooring and tinwork, and several locals have donated historical items for display in the café. Customers can see items from the 1900s through the 1930s hanging on the walls, according to the café’s bio.
“The walls, ceilings and floors are all original,” Andrew said. “We’ve added unique furnishings to play off of that atmosphere.”
Both Andrew and Karen have a love for St. Marys and all it has to offer, so having their business there has seemed only natural. Andrew is also someone who is highly involved in the community. He is president of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce and a member of the City Council.
“One of the best parts about St. Marys is that everybody knows everybody,” he said. “If our customers weren’t our friends, they are now. We know their stories, their grandmas, where their kids are going to college, which son hit a home run in the game last night — it’s a very family-like feel.”
Tablespoons has always been meant to be a place where people can gather and share not just a dinner, but their stories, Andrew said.
“We love being a part of the community here, and are so thankful the community supports us,” he said. “Without them, there’s no tablespoons.”
For more information, visit www.tblscaféstmpa.com or the Facebook page.
