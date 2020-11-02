ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Municipal Airport serves many roles, whether it’s essential means of transportation, fundraisers for the community to enjoy or just being a place for pilots to gather.
St. Marys native Joe Kerchinski, who took over as airport manager March 18, has been a private pilot for 20 years.
The airport is about 70 years old. It started when the Kiwanis Club met in 1944 and decided the area needed an airport, toward the end of World War II, said Faisal El-Awar, certified flight instructor and member of the St. Marys Airport Authority, in a previous Courier Express article. The 4300-by-75-foot runway the SMMA has today was completed in 1950.
The airport has a large economic impact on the area as a whole, El-Awar said, generating income for local people. Corporate companies fly in to do business in the area, as well as general aviation.
The SMMA hosts the “Elk Flyers” group and Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program (CAP), an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, which focuses on aerospace education and community activities for youth.
The SMMA’s runway is also home to the St. Marys Drag Race Association drag races, held each summer and fall once a month, drawing in hundreds of spectators and raising funds for the airport.
Besides the drag races, the SMMA hosts other fundraisers each year, including its Aviation Festival, featuring a car show, vendors and plane rides, and this year, a sweet corn fundraiser to make up for funds lost during COVID-19, according to Kerchinski.
Denny Caruso, an expert of plan repair, operates a big maintenance facility there as well.
The airport’s property also features West Wind Restaurant, open to the public five days per week, featuring both indoor and outdoor deck seating.
Airports like this one serve many purposes, Kerchinski said in a previous Courier Express article, some of them crucial, such as transferring critically-ill patients or powdered-metal parts. The SMMA is one of the only nearby places that sells jet A jet fuel, which STATMedEvac need to be able to come to the area.
HistoryThe St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society is home to historical photos and records concerning the airport, including the first airplane to fly out of St. Marys in October 1913, a “Curtiss Pusher” and photos from the Bicentennial Air Show in 1976.
According to an article at the historical society, the St. Marys Municipal Airport was officially dedicated June 30, 1950. The St. Marys Flying Club held an air show on Memorial Day in 1941, just prior to when life changed for Americans.
Several of these photos feature renowned pilot and St. Marys native Odo Valentine, who flew in World War II. Valentine is known for many things, including landing an airplane on top of a car during an air show and flying an airplane over the Kinzua Bride, the tallest wooden structure in the world at the time. His mother is also known as the first St. Marys woman to fly a plane.
A photo housed by the St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society shows Valentine flying the Stearman during a stunt show June 5, 1976.
Valentine died at 104 years old in September 2019.
He was also known for visiting the SMMA every Sunday morning, gathering with a group of retired pilots who visit and share memories and their love for aviation over a cup of coffee.