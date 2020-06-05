ST MARYS — Jacob Carnovale became a Cub Scout when he was in the second grade, and has come a long way since then, along the way making a difference in his native St. Marys.
Thanks to Carnovale’s Eagle Scout project, 52 historical flags were hung in the new downtown park May 21. The flags were a commemoration of St. Marys 150th anniversary celebration, according to a news release, and flew on Gen. Edward Meyer Boulevard, welcoming people into town in the early 1990s.
Carnovale graduated from Elk County Catholic School in 2019, going on to study civil engineering at Penn State Behrend.
Carnovale has been away from being “fully active” with his troop for a year, he says, and very much misses his fellow Scouts.
“The best part was the camping trips, late-night fish cookouts and everything in between,” he said, adding that he still “hangs out” with some of his fellow Scouts and camps with them.
His favorite backpacking trip, Carnovale says, was to Algonquin, Canada, where Scouts canoed from lake to lake.
“We were in the middle of nowhere, with nothing but what was on our backs,” he said. “ Some memorable moments were getting close to a moose and night swims after long days of hiking and canoeing.”
Carnovale said he was talking with City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson about what to do for his Eagle Scout project, when he mentioned that 50 flags had been sitting in the basement of City Hall. The parking garage was the only area where all 50 flags could be displayed at once, and they will be visible from the new downtown park.
“I hope people see the amazing benefits that Scouting gives kids,” Carnovale said. “The knowledge and values I learned while creating this project and through the entirety of Scouting are unmatched.”
Throughout the flag project, Carnovale worked with businesses to secure materials, giving speeches and talking with engineers and handymen.
“I want others to be able to experience this, and obtain this same knowledge.” he said.