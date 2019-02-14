ST. MARYS — A couple with ties to both St. Marys and Abington will be working to serve both areas through expansion of their nonprofit corporation.
St. Marys native Cynthia Muccio-Baranard and her husband, Dr. Mark Barnard, will hold a grand opening for the St. Marys location of Be Transformed Mind, Body, & Soul Wellness Center Feb. 23. An official ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
Be Transformed was started in Abington and “offers a doctor-supervised weight loss program,” overseen by Barnard, “as well as Christian counseling,” overseen by Muccio-Barnard, according to a press release from the business.
“My wife and I met in Glenside. Her family is in St. Marys. St. Marys is home,” Barnard said, noting the couple intends to spend half of each week in the area. “Part of the kind of agreement ... was to split our week between St. Marys and Abington.”
Barnard’s end of the organization is the Be Transformed Metabolic Weight Loss Program.
Barnard said he tried metabolic weight loss himself and found it effective, losing approximately 30 pounds.
“I saw the statistics on obese patients and tried this,” he said, noting that doctors don’t always have a lot of options for helping obese patients. “I saw that it was effective and I brought it into my practice in Abington and wanted to bring that component here. I thought I could really fulfill a need here.”
Barnard has been practicing in Abington for 27 years, according to the release. He has been living in St. Marys for more than three years.
Muccio-Barnard oversees Be Transformed Christian Counseling.
“There’s just a need in this area for counseling. She and I are familiar with the area churches. She grew up in the Catholic Church,” Barnard said of his wife. “She thought she could help the churches and the people in Elk County and the surrounding areas.”
Muccio-Barnard seeks to continue the legacy of her grandfather, Alfred Gleixner, co-owner of Keystone Powdered Metal Company, according to the release.
“Along with several others, he had the vision to serve and support the St. Marys community with behind the scenes funding, which was started on April 28, 1960, and continued for many years,” according to the release.
Muccio-Barnard studied at Trinity Bible College in Florida, Westminster Theological Seminary in Chestnut Hill, and Biblical Theological Seminary in Hatfield. She is a licensed professional counselor, a board certified tele-mental health counselor and a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors.
“Both professionals provide individualized care based on patient’s goals, health, and medical history,” according to the release.
“We just think it’s an opportunity to provide things that can really help the community,” Barnard said.
Be Transformed will operate out of 20 N. Michael St. in St. Marys and can be reached at 814-303-2973.
The organization, as a nonprofit, “is welcoming charitable donations to help pay for the care of those who cannot afford payments,” according to the release.
