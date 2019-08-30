ST. MARYS — St. Marys native Andrew Cotter has played a role in the “Impossible Whopper” plant-based burger movement that recently debuted around the country.
Cotter is an intern with Impossible Foods, a company that specializes in plant-based meat products, and currently lives in the San Fransisco Bay, California, area.
Cotter is partially through his second summer interning with Impossible Foods, based in Redwood City, California, he says.
“For Impossible Foods, this is a very significant movement toward achieving our mission to transform the global food system to support the planet and growing human population,” Cotter said. “Our goal is to replace animals as a food-production technology by 2035, and provide consumers with meat, fish and dairy foods that are good for both people and the planet.”
Cotter completed his undergraduate degree in food science at Penn State University in 2018.
Burger King launched an “Impossible Whopper” test run in 59 St. Louis, California stores April 1, Cotter said.
“It went extremely well, and they shortly after announced plans to expand the availability of the product,” he said.
Burger King debuted the plant-based burger to all 7,200 locations in the country Aug. 8, Cotter said.
“It’s really encouraging to see the adoption of plant-based products in restaurants like Burger King, White Castle and other fast-food companies,” he said.
Although there is not a Burger King in St. Marys, Cotter said, some of his immediate family members have traveled outside the city to try an Impossible Whopper.
Beef, a $32 billion per year industry, has the biggest environmental impact of all animal meats, Cotter said, adding that half of the beef consumed in the United States is in the form of ground beef, much of that being sold at fast-food outlets.
“Our goal as a company is to be available to as many people as possible, so selling in a restaurant with as wide a footprint as Burger King is a huge step towards our goal,” Cotter said.
Impossible Foods products are available at more than 15,000 restaurants in the country, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau, he said. Products can also be purchased at www.impossiblefoods.com.