REYNOLDSVILLE — St. Marys native John Schlimm will return to Reynoldsville for another Author’s Luncheon for his new book “Extraordinary Dogs.”
Reynoldsville Public Library’s “Going for the Dogs” event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall Nov. 20.
Schlimm is no stranger to the luncheon, since he was the guest of honor for his “Five Years in Heaven” and “Moonshine” publications last year.
RPL Director Karl Rebon said Schlimm is a wonderful speaker, writer and person, and it’s great to have him back.
“He has passion for what he writes about, and he cares about the people he’s talking to,” he said.
Schlimm, an avid animal lover, said he wanted to write a book about dogs for a long time, but had to find a unique way to do so.
“Extraordinary Dogs” tells the stories of search and rescue, comfort and other canine heroes, as well as photographs taken by Liz Stavrinides, one of the best photographers in the country, Schlimm says.
“When bad and tragic things happen, other than first responders and victims, many of the handlers and dogs in ‘Extraordinary Dogs’ are the only other individuals allowed behind that yellow emergency tape,” he said. “For the first time through these stories, you the reader now also get to go with them.”
The dogs in this book exemplify humility, compassion and heroism, Schlimm says.
“Whether they are searching for missing persons, chasing down the bad guys, keeping our airports safe, working with disabled children and veterans with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), or comforting and helping folks to begin the healing process after unspeakable tragedies like mass shootings, these dogs are on the frontlines of our lives every day, bringing light and hope into some of the darkest places.”
He is grateful, Schlimm says, to the organizations and canine handlers who granted him access to their lives and the work they do.
“The handlers and dogs in this book are true American treasures in every way, and it will always be one of the great joys of my life that I was able to cross paths with them on the pages on this book,” he said.
One of his goals, Schlimm says, was to show the reader that while good is often the target of evil, good always wins in the end, and sometimes it barks and has soft fur.
Schlimm also highlights the bond between the handlers and their dogs, he says.
Schlimm spent time searching the internet for dogs and handlers that would portray his message, he says, ending up with 50 subjects.
Every reader will find something in this book that speaks to their heart, Schlimm says.
“Whether you are an animal lover or not, I wrote this book to convey a larger portrait of good at work in this world,” he said. “I am all about shining a light and finding the positive pathways forward no matter the situation. ‘Extraordinary Dogs’ is that very bright light illuminating the way.”
Schlimm, who is also a college professor, said it was important for him to provide resources for fellow teachers, librarians and parents to share with youth. He created a discussion and activity guide, available for free at www.johnschlimm.com.
Tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book and light fare. For more information, call the RPL at 814-653-9471.