ST. MARYS — A St. Marys native who expects to open a full-scale nutrition business on Erie Avenue in May recently offered around 500 samples to the community.
Betsy Dutoit moved to Louisiana in 2013, working as a wildlife biologist on a white-tailed deer research project. She was also a biologist for the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Although Dutoit doesn’t have a background in nutrition, she became passionate about getting into shape after she had children, she says. While working in Louisiana, Dutoit found a nutrition club that offered meal-replacement shakes and sugar-free teas.
“I was working out at the gym three days a week, and getting incredible results,” she said.
Dutoit, who is a member of Anytime Fitness in St. Marys, said she has been impressed by the recent interest in health and wellness in the area, mentioning the dedication of places like Physical Industry Training (PIT) on South St. Marys Street and New Horizon Healthy Foods on Brusselles Street.
“Opening a nutrition club seemed like a great fit for the area,” Dutoit said. “I work with a team of more than 300 nutrition clubs, and we are always training on our products and how to better serve the public.”
Dutoit was welcoming anyone interested in a sample or business opportunity to her father’s house on Linwood Avenue in mid March, offering shakes and teas with interesting names and flavors, such as “Hocus Pocus,” “Black Pearl” or Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
“I wanted to spend a week here hosting a sampling event, so that I could scout a location, find potential partners and employees and obviously share these amazing products with all my friends and family,” she said. “It really gives me a chance to gauge the interest.”
SMN will have a large array of products, including classic meal-replacement shakes and energizing, sugar-free teas, as well as a line for muscle recovery, a beauty tea line with collagen for hair, skin and nails, wellness evaluations, meal planning and weight-loss programs.
For more information, visit Saint Marys Nutrition on Facebook.