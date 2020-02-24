ST. MARYS — During his report at Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting, City Manager Tim Pearson stressed the importance of the upcoming census.
“This is hugely significant for municipalities in our county,” he said. “For every person counted, municipalities get about $2,000. It’s significant to make sure everyone is in fact counting.”
This topic will be brought up again at March’s St. Marys City Council meeting, Pearson said. Once local residents receive the census card, they are able to call in or complete the information online.
Both City of St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski and Pearson announced they were pleased with a recent meeting they had with Elk County Commissioners, too.
Radkowski said the meeting with Commissioners Fritz Lecker, Matt Quesenberry and Joe Daghir was held at the end of January.
“In the six years I’ve been on Council, this is the first time we had all three commissioners come to St. Marys,” Radkowski said.
It was nice to meet the two newly-elected officials, Lecker and Daghir, as well as hear about their plans for the area, he said. Pearson agreed with the mayor, saying he is excited to work with county officials and see where the City of St. Marys is headed.