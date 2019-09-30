ST. MARYS — Area artists and longtime Elk County influences will participate in Life and Independence for Today (LIFT)’s first Fine Arts and Culture Exhibition this weekend.
St. Marys native John Zelt has a basement showroom of woodcarvings, and a particular interest in wildlife, having carved many birds. He is a self-taught carver, with creations spread all over the world, including China, Australia, Europe and the United States.
Zelt made his first woodcarving, a walrus, at 7 years old. He has also built 34 violins, which are now in nine different states, and will be playing his violin throughout the day.
Zelt says he is grateful for an exhibition like this.
“There are a lot of venues of talent in St. Marys, but just no where to display them,” he said.
Peter Winkelbauer, a former Elk County Catholic High School teacher of 47 years, will be bringing about 20 paintings to the show, he said. Winkelbauer focuses on watercolor and all subject matters, with his work recognized nationally and internationally.
Winkelbauer also shared the news that he and former student Jesse Gradl will be opening an art gallery — “Gallery 29” — on the corner of Mill Street in St. Marys. A time frame will be announced at a later date.
Winkelbauer said he was “very happy” to be a part of the exhibition and support local arts. It’s also a way to support students in their effort to pursue creative careers.
There are 21 fine arts participants, including Perry Winkler of DuBois, author PJ Piccirillo, Eagle Eye Photography, Pastor Michael Gabler and several others attending the exhibition as well.
Culinary arts participants include Wagon Wheel Wines, Triple Nickel Distillery, Calla’s Catering and Candies, Straub Brewery, Casali’s Sugar Sweet Treats and Hoss’s Family Steak and Sea House.
The event’s headline act, Grace Notes Studio of Wilcox, includes the performers Tracie Pretak of Wilcox, Bailey Pretak of Beaver, Lyndsey Weidow of St. Marys, Elizabeth Anderson of St. Marys, Marshall Hetrick of Johnsonburg, Jenny Lynn Crowley of Mt. Jewett, Alicia Kim, Will VanSlander and Melina Fox of St. Marys, Sophia Gerg of Kersey and Anna Biondi of Ridgway.
Performing arts schedule of events:
- 11 a.m. — Patriotic opening with the St. Marys Burial Detail, vocals by Elizabeth Anderson
- Noon — The Singing Dutchmen
- 1 p.m. — Tango-Jam & Jr.
- 2 p.m. — Whitefeather, Deanna Wortman
- 3 p.m. — Rodney “Bubba” Brennan
- 4 p.m. — Mac Kenzie Fiasco
- 5 p.m. — DDCC of April School of Dance
- 6 p.m. — Heavens Lights, Rob Brown
- 7 p.m. — Grace Notes Studio