ST. MARYS — St. Marys Parks and Recreation is hosting A “St. Mary Winter in the Park” drawing contest for St. Marys Area School District students ages 6-18.
St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said this is their first time holding the contest.
“We are continually looking for engaging and exciting events and ideas to entice our residents,” she said. “I came up with the idea from another parks and recreation department in Vermont.”
Former Elk County Catholic High School art teacher Pete Winklebauer, who is also opening an art gallery in St. Marys, will select the top favorites in each age group. All participant’s work will be showcased in the windows of the Parks and Rec office.
Schneider says contests such as this are a great way to highlight area students, promote the arts and the St. Marys area in general.
“My goal for this contest is to promote our town in different ways through the eyes of the students,” she said. “We have many talented individuals here, and I think they should be recognized as much as possible.”
Student artists can use watercolor, acrylic, colored pencils and crayons, any type of paper and landscape style. They should include their name, age and phone number on the back.
“St. Marys is a small-knit community with unique features, and my hope is that the students can showcase that in a positive way to those who work, live and play here,” she said.
Drawings can be mailed to St. Marys Parks and Recreation Office, 11 Lafayette St. (City Hall), St. Marys, PA 15857. Submission deadline is Dec. 4.