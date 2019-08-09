ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Community Pool and St. Marys Parks and Recreation recently announced the Wolfel Avenue pool will close Aug. 16 this year.
Parks and Recreation Manager Danielle Schneider said the pool is closing halfway through the month due to lack of staff members.
“We have been working hard to produce a schedule to be able to be open for another week,” she said, adding the SMCP has now considered opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11-16.
“We had a great group of kids this summer, but with school and sports starting again, it’s been difficult to get workers,” Schneider said.
SMCP Manager Kristi Shroeder said the facility closed one week later last year, and was only open on specific dates due to staffing issues.
The pool’s announcement of the Aug. 16 closing brought a backlash, with one Facebook user commenting that it used to be open until Labor Day in September, and another adding, “Summer isn’t over yet.”
This summer, the SMCP has hosted a “Community Fun Night,” water aerobics, Zumba classes and a water-obstacle course, she said, an effort made possible by donations from two anonymous families.
“One of the best aspects of the St. Marys park system has continued to be the community pool,” Schneider said. “We are truly grateful for the support of our community, and especially our dedicated managers and lifeguards.
“Our hope for next year is to be open as late as possible, provide the community for more events and showcase a more beautiful pool for our city,” Schneider said.