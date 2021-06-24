ST. MARYS – City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation and Elk County Council on the Arts have partnered for the second year to host the Arts in Education Program.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said the partnership with ECCOTA just recently began in 2020, and this is the second year hosting the Arts in Education Program.
This year, the art camp welcomed eight students ages 13-18, geared specifically toward middle school-aged youth.
The project students are working on throughout the summer is a mural on the exterior walls of the clubhouse at Memorial Park.
“The class is run by Samila Sosic, the director of Study Abroad and International Services, as well as a professor of art at Pitt-Bradford,” Schneider said.
Schneider said she feels it’s important for parks to offer programs not all specifically geared toward sports.
“As I’ve been saying since I started in this position, parks and recreation is much, much more than basketball, volleyball, tennis, soccer, etc.,” she says. “Sure, it’s a huge part of who we are, but the more diverse programming we can offer, the better we fit in with the community.”
The program runs Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-noon until July 7, said Schneider, when they expect the mural to be finished.
“We are continually working towards all-inclusive activities, as well as providing programs for all ages. We are also adding more partnerships to our organization — yet one more thing that helps benefit the community as a whole,” she said.