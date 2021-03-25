ST. MARYS — On March 18, St. Marys Pharmacy distributed its 10,000th dose of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.
At the end of February, SMP surpassed its 7,000th dose mark at the mass clinic held at Elk County Catholic High School.
Chief Financial Officer Frank Straub said SMP is now one of around 300 providers in the state of Pennsylvania distributing the vaccine, while previously, there were 1,800. The state Department of Health recently narrowed the network of providers.
SMP was recognized by the Pennsylvania governor’s office and Department of Health for its mass vaccine distribution, said Straub.
Like other providers in the state, SMP experienced a “downturn” in its supply, said Straub, but it has since evened out. SMP is actively accepting Phase 1A requests.
“We are encouraging people to sign up,” he said. “We have openings available.”
Phase 1A applicants could be vaccinated as early as this week, said Pharmacy Director Molly Beimel.
Once SMP moves to Phase 1B of the state’s rollout plan, they want to have contracts with local employers and host mobile clinics, she said.
Those eligible for the Phase 1B vaccine should sign up to get on the list, she added.
With an “ample supply” of the Moderna vaccine, Straub said SMP is hoping to increase to 1,500-2,000 doses per week.
People are encouraged to sign up through the SMP website — www.smprx.com.