ST. MARYS — St. Marys Pharmacy, recently named “Business of the Year” by the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce at the Bavarian Fall Fest, is also celebrating 120 years in business.
SMP Co-Owner and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Frank Straub said the store has been on the corner of Railroad Street since 1899, merging with City Drug and becoming St. Marys Pharmacy Inc. in 1970, becoming the only independently-owned community pharmacy in Elk County.
“We were very excited and honored to be named Business of the Year, and the timing couldn’t have been better,” Straub said. “We have our 100-plus employees and our customers to thank for this great accomplishment.”
SMP’s most recent remodel was in February 2019, Straub said, when a state-of-the-art clinical room was added for rapid strep tests, flu tests, full-panel lab testing, vaccinates, diabetes education and telemedicine. Pharmacists and technicians can also interact with patients in the new patient-flow area.
“Having our pharmacists immediately available for patient questions and concerns has made the clinical pharmacy contact much better for the patient and the pharmacy staff,” he said.
Independent community pharmacies constantly struggle to survive, Straub said.
“In the era of mass merchandisers and mail-order companies, it is a great achievement to survive 120 years in the market conditions that exist today,” Straub said. “We have achieved this through the diversity of our organization by expanding our business lines into long term care, home medical equipment, home accessibility, clinical services and holding national accreditations in each of these areas.”
Straub said SMP plans to expand its multi-dose medication compliance packacing program, as well as new clinical services and its “Healthy at Home” program for homebound individuals, respiratory services and long-term care pharmacy for nursing facilities.
Straub said SMP employees are also encouraged to give back to the community by participating in nonprofit programs and fundraisers. SMP also gives back through corporate donations to local families and organizations.
“Our employees serve on the St. Marys United Way Committee, (as) local firefighters and the hospital board to name a few,” Straub said.