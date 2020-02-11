ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas is shedding light on 2019 drug-related incidents in the St. Marys area.
Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio recently released the year-end report for the coroner’s activity throughout 2019. The coroner’s office responded to or reviewed 307 cases, including 60 natural deaths and 19 accidental deaths, four motor vehicle accidents and six falls among the elderly. There were also eight suicides, one homicide involving a firearm and 47 nursing-home death reviews, according to the report.
Among Muccio’s statistics were also six drug-overdose incidents, including two involving fentanyl, one methamphetamine, one combined-prescription drug and two others.
Nicklas said officers are very proactive when it comes to seeking out drug sources in the region, including both users and dealers.
“Teaming up with the Attorney General’s North Central Drug Task Force provides the time and resources necessary to do this demanding work,” he said. “Our K9 program is a vital asset in the detection of illegal drugs.”
According to data obtained from Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office, the City of St. Marys Police Department made 172 arrests in violation of drug laws in 2019, Nicklas said. However, this number is low, since officers also file criminal complaints with other magisterial offices, based on the jurisdiction in which the crime occurs.
The data included does not include arrests for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, thefts related to drug use or other crime-code violations directly related to drug activity but not a drug-law violation itself, Nicklas added.
Officers are always on the lookout for substance abuse by drivers, since it has become very common in recent years, Nicklas said.
City of St. Marys Police Department officers have undergone Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) training, a two-day course provided for law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals.