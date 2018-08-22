ST MARYS — As Elk County area schools gear up for another year, St. Marys Police officers are doing the same.
The City of St. Marys Police Department recently issued safety tips for youth, parents and local drivers to keep in mind.
St. Marys school students return Thursday. Teachers attended in-service days Tuesday and Wednesday.
At South St. Marys Elementary and St. Marys Catholic Elementary schools, “school-zone” speed limits should be particularly obeyed from 8-8:35 a.m. and 3-3:30 p.m., when children are getting to and from their bus stops and being dropped off at school, according to a post by the SMPD. Drivers are advised to watch for flashing signals and drive slowly.
Throughout all four-lane areas of South St. Marys Street and the Million Dollar Highway, drivers must stop for flashing school bus lights — no exceptions.
Drivers also are urged to watch for children on the side of roadways.
“Kids can be unpredictable while waiting for the bus,” a police spokesman said. “Motorists are urged to be alert, and adjust their driving accordingly.”
The SMPD, with other Elk County law enforcement, launched an “aggressive driving” campaign in July. It will continue through Sunday, Aug. 26.
Throughout these waves, officers target heavy traffic areas, such as four-lane highways. They will continue these efforts to keep school-zone areas and students safe from aggressive driving.
“The SMPD officers will be enforcing the traffic laws put in place to keep our students safe,” police said in a Facebook post. “We wish the best for a fun and productive school year.”
To review these tips, visit the City of St. Marys Police Department’s Facebook page.
