ST. MARYS — Each year, officers of the City of St. Marys Police Department participate in No Shave November, Chief Tom Nicklas said.
“We participate as a way to give back to the St. Marys community, which continues to be so supportive to us,” he said.
Officers are required to “buy in” to the process, Nicklas says.
“They give a donation in order to grow their beards during the month of November,” he said.
No Shave November has become a tradition within the department, and something the officers enjoy, Nicklas noted.
“We have a good amount of fun with it inside of the department, and have every intention of continuing the tradition in the years ahead,” he said.
Each year, the COSMPD donates the proceeds to charitable causes, choosing Christian Food Bank of St. Marys this year and the Kinsley Kronenwetter Sunshine Fund, administered through the Elk County Community Foundation.
The Sunshine Fund is in memory of COSMPD officer Shawn Kronenwetter’s late daughter, who died in January 2018.