ST. MARYS — The St. Marys City Police Department has issued a felony arrest warrant for a local man.
According to a public post by police, 24-year-old St. Marys man Jeffery Dale Polaski is wanted for an incident that occurred in St. Marys on Aug. 22.
St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas said officers attempted to stop Polaski for a traffic violation, which resulted in a flee-and-pursuit situation with police.
Polaski is 5’10 in height, weighs about 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s known to reside in St. Marys and Johnsonburg, according to the warrant.
Anyone who knows Polaski’s whereabouts is asked to contact Elk County Control at 814-772-0000 or the SMPD at 814-781-1315.
