ST. MARYS — Marienstadt Public House at 424 Depot St. in St. Marys focuses on channeling St. Marys’ German roots through homemade creations and brewing friendships.
St. Marys native Bobby Pearsall said he traveled and lived in Arizona before moving back home to be closer to family, becoming particularly interested in home brewing about seven or eight years ago.
Pearsall entered a home-brewing contest, “St. Marys Brewfest,” winning the People’s Choice Award for two years and receiving many good reviews, he said.
Marienstadt Public House is German for “St. Marys Public House” — based on St. Marys originally being founded as “Marienstadt,” or Mary’s City,” Pearsall said.
Pearsall bought the building five years ago, he said. He and his family and friends completely remodeled the building from “dirt to rafters,” before it opened in the summer of 2016.
At first, the plan was just to open a brewery and offer snack foods, Pearsall says, but it now has homestyle comfort foods crafted by two cooks — Donna Eckert and Tierra Geer. Eckert, who learned German cooking traditions from her grandmother.
The Marienstadt offers German-niche foods, including bratwurst, schnitzel and pork and sauerkraut, Pearsall said, as well a daily special.
“These are foods families remember from their childhood,” Pearsall said.
The pub also promotes fresh foods, staying local with items like bread, brats, beers and deli items, according to www.marienstadtpublichouse.com.
The pub is a place for everyone, Pearsall said, including out-of-town travelers who stop in regularly, as well as locals and people who bring their children or grandparents. It has formed a lot of close relationships over the years, including ones he has with regular customers.
“On any given night, you can have people from all over the world talking to each other,” Pearsall said. “A man from Germany said it reminds him of home.”
The Marienstadt has a tight-knit crew of employees, Pearsall says. His parents, Gerry and Rob Pearsall, help out a lot.
The Marienstadt will celebrate four years in summer 2020, and Pearsall said he has enjoyed seeing his dream come to light. He plans to open a second business fulfilling his beer-brewing passion in the basement of Village Peddler Country Store on Erie Avenue in the future.
“Things are better than I expected,” Pearsall said. “It’s exceeding my expectations. Customers say the nicest things.”
Marienstadt Public House is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, www.marienstadtpublichouse.com, the Facebook page or call 814-781-7912.