ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library at 127 Center Street is hopping into spring with several children’s activities, promoting learning and togetherness in the community, according to Director Leslie Swope.
Swope said the library is intended to be a place where all children feel welcome, safe and included.
The library holds three storytimes per week for children ages 5 and under and their caregivers, Swope said. It will resume on March 18 at 10 a.m. and March 20 at 6:30 p.m., and continue at those same times each Monday and Wednesday.
“Programs start with a social playgroup that leads into short stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and a snack,” she said.
Each Tuesday at 4 p.m., children in kindergarten through second grade can sharpen their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills during “Crazy 8s Math Club,” Swope said.
“We like a variety of children’s programs, because we want to appeal to a variety of kids,” she said. “We want all children to feel welcome here, even if they don’t enjoy reading — they are the future of library.”
The “Nerf Gun War” session is “back by popular demand,” Swope adds, and will be March 22 from 5-6 p.m. Eye gear is required, and participants must bring their own guns with their names on them. The event is limited to 50 children.
In preparation for Easter, SMPL will host an Easter Bunny-themed Halloween costume party on April 2 at 6 p.m. “Bunny Footprint Art,” a canvas painting class with a child’s footprint, will be offered March 26 at 6 p.m.
Space is limited for most activities, and children should be registered. Call the SMPL at 814-834-6141 for more information.
If children attend the library when they’re young, they are more likely to come back as an adult, Swope says.
“They will have good memories of us and will bring their children in to programs, too,” she said.
For more information, visit www.stmaryslibrary.org or the SMPL Facebook page.
