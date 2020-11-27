ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library has closed and will be converting back to curbside services due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
Director Leslie Swope said the library closed on Thanksgiving for in-person use, and will reopen Monday for curbside only, as it was in the summer.
This will last throughout the foreseeable future, she said.
Library users can place orders for pick-up through the SMPL online card catalog system, its Google form https://bit/ly/3pD18ga or by calling 814-834-6141.
“If you do not know what you want to read, ask the staff to pick out books for you,” Swope said. “We know it’s hard to browse, so let us do it for you. Tell us what you like, and we will pick the books out.”
The SMPL will also be creating virtual displays of books that it will have on its website and Facebook page.
WiFi will still be accessible for customers if they are in the parking lot, with the password on a poster in the front window.
“If you need something printed you can send the document to staff@stmaryslibrary.org, and we will place it in the outdoor bin,” Swope said.
It was noted that this system is only for vitally-important documents like resumes, car registrations, and legal documents.
Visit www.stmaryslibrary.org or the Facebook page for updates.