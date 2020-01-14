ST. MARYS — With new year underway, the St. Marys Public Library will resume its story-time schedule, while welcoming new activities and an area author.
Author PJ Piccirillo, who wrote “Heartwood” and has won the Appalachian Writers Association Award for Short Fiction twice, lives in north central Pennsylvania, said SMPL Director Leslie Swope. Piccirillo will sign books and offer a question-and-answer session at the library at 6 p.m. Jan. 16, as well as research into the region and pioneer history of north central Pennsylvania.
Piccirillo will discuss the book, “The Indigo Scarf,” which is a fictional story based on true events and interprets regional pioneer history. Piccirillo worked with early pioneers throughout the Sinnemahoning Creek watershed, rendering life in the 19th century while drawing inspiration from scholars, museums and historical events, Swope said.
Regular activitiesStorytime at the St. Marys Public Library, for children 5-years-old or younger, has resumed and will be from 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. Children are able to hear short stories, sing songs, participate in activities and create a craft. The activity also allows children to meet and play with those their own age.
The SMPL will also resume its Friendship and Book Clubs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The library offers games, puzzles and a craft for each friendship club meeting. Book club, which includes participants reading out loud and talking about stories, will be held Jan. 20, Feb. 4 and Feb. 18, and friendship club Jan. 27, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.
The library will host a “Knit and Crochet Group” at 6 p.m. Jan. 20, Feb. 24 and March 16. It’s a social group for participants to enjoy a hobby with others and bring current projects to work on.
The library will have an all ages “Nerf War” from 5-5:45 p.m. Jan. 17. Registration is requested, and children must bring their nerf gun.