ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library is kicking off summer 2021 with educational and hands-on activities for children and patrons.
Director Leslie Swope said registration for summer reading has begun, and those who register prior to June 25 can win a “summer fun cooler.”
Patrons who read for 60 minutes a week for six weeks, or complete 10 of the Summer Quest Challenge activities, will earn a free book at the SMPL’s Scholastic Book Fair Aug. 6-16, Swope said.
“For every 60 minutes read during the summer, children will earn a ticket for a chance at a prize basket of your choice,” Swope noted.
Summer reading programs will be held in person this year at Memorial Park in St. Marys under the Little League pavilion, she said.
Story time for children will be held from June 21 through Aug. 2 on every Monday at 10 a.m., except for June 5, for children ages 5 and under. The program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade will be held from June 23 through Aug. 4, except for July 7, on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
There is also an activity geared toward children under the age of 18, Swope said. The LEGO building program will be offered from June 25 through July 30 at 10 a.m. on Fridays.
“Take home STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities will be available starting the week programs begin,” she said.
Digital detox boxes, which include a surprise book, pack of puzzles and extra goodies, will be available at the SMPL at the end of June.
As it does throughout the year, the library is offering a new kit for patrons, too. This time, children can grow their own tomato, basil and oregano to make pizza sauce with a “pizza garden kit,” said Swope.
“Included in the kit are two books, seeds, egg crate, growing instructions, pizza sauce recipe and a small pizza craft,” she said.
The kits are geared toward children preschool age to 3 years old, said Swope.
This is an opportunity for children to grow their own food, she said, and for families to enjoy the taste of garden tomatoes.
Domino’s Pizza of St. Marys donated the pizza box for the kits, Swope noted.
Follow the SMPL on Facebook or Instagram for updates on programs.