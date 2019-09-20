ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library on Center Street was recognized for its community efforts during the Bavarian Fall Fest’s opening ceremony Sept. 13.
SMPL Director Leslie Swope said, “The library staff love their jobs and pour their hearts into the organization, and I think it shows.”
The BFF committee recognizes a different group or organization each year, while the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce crowns “Business of the Year,” which went to St. Marys Pharmacy.
“We work hard to help the members of our community,” Swope said. “We all enjoy the book aspect, but a lot of what we do is community service, from answering questions on where a business is located, how to fill out a legal document or job application and basic computer skills help — we see it all.”
Significant effort has been made throughout the last couple of years to engage the community inside and outside the library, Swope said. Staff members and volunteers aim to attend community events and visit area schools to promote the SMPL.
“The library is often the place people go when they do not know where to go,” Swope said. “It’s heartwarming to see our efforts acknowledged.”
Future goals for the SMPL include expanding its programming further, Swope says, and finding ways to reach those who haven’t visited yet. The library will be starting a reading club for adults with developmental disablities in late fall, and hopes to promote its new database for car maintenance and repair.
“We appreciate the support of the community, and want to thank the BFF committee for the award,” she said.