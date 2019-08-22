ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library is in the midst of hosting its annual book sale, offering childhood favorites, classics and children’s stories collected throughout the year.
The sale on Friday, Aug. 23 will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 24 will offer a “big bag of books” for $2.
SMPL Director Leslie Swope said books collected are in good condition.
“We always look through the book-sale books first to see if there is any we can use for our collection — this only pertains to new releases,” she said.
The library also collects audio books, DVDs, puzzles and board games. Books are separated into different categories, such as children’s, teens, nonfiction, romance and adult fiction.
“Book sales are a great way to get books at a really good price,” Swope said.
Swope herself enjoys book sales for finding a copy of a book she loves, giving one as a gift or finding a new one to take on vacation, she said.
“Its amazing some of the gems that people will come across that they didn’t know existed,” she said. “A lot of times, people only hear about the best sellers of the year, and they miss thousands of other good books. It’s a great way to remember about books that you meant to read years ago and forgot all about.”
The sale is also great for finding children’s books, Swope says, as well as coming across a “really old” first edition of a classic book or childhood favorite.
“There is something really exciting about the unknown,” she said. “You might even find unknown books by a favorite author.”
Funds from the book sale go to help meeting the library’s operating expenses, Swope said.
“Our operating expense fund is what keeps the lights on and pays the gas bill,” she said. “It affects every aspect of the library, but is one that many people forget about. It’s a little hard to find a good book or attend story time in the dark.”
Prices include hardcover books for $1, 50 cents for paperback and 25 cents for children’s stories. CDs and puzzles are $1, and DVDs, games and audiobooks are $2. The SMPL is also selling 20 red-cushion chairs for $5.
For more information, call 814-834-6141 or visit SMPL on Facebook.