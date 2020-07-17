ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library reopened its doors this week, welcoming the public back into its building full of books and educational resources.
“We are adapting to the new rules we need to follow, but are excited to see everyone,” she said.
Masks are required to be worn by those over the age of 2 in the building at all times, Swope said, and curbside pickup will still be available.
“Our Wi-Fi extends to the parking spaces outside if people need access to the internet,” she said.
Computers in the building will have appointments on the hour and every half hour, Swope said, for 25 minutes. Patrons are asked to make appointments.
Although the children’s room downstairs is closed, there is a cart where little ones can browse the newest books, Swope notes. The SMPL will continue to provide online programs and its summer reading program through the “Beanstack” app, where they can earn virtual tickets to be used in basket raffles.
“We have a surprise in store for our youngest users when we are able to re-open the downstairs,” Swope added. “Our Stackpole-Hall college workers are busy painting the hallway there.”
The extra cleaning and curbside services takes a lot of time, Swope says, but the health and safety of staff and patrons is the highest of priorities.
“We are the only library (in Elk County) able to open to the public because of this,” she said. “Our shortened hours are enabling us to have more staff working at one time to get the extra work completed. Restrooms are unavailable due to the extra cleaning needing done, and there are no food or drinks allowed in the building.”
Books read or viewed in the building are being put into bins, so that staff can disinfect them before putting them back on the shelves. Computers are cleaned after each use, and high-touch surfaces every hour, Swope said.
“We removed the chairs in the building and moved furniture around to allow for social distancing,” she said.
The SMPL’s hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 2-7 p.m.
“In the coming weeks we expect certain things to change as we are better able to gage the time it takes us to clean, and use by the public,” Swope said. “We are doing what we can as we can, but it’s wonderful getting to see people enjoying being at the library again.”
Follow the SMPL on Facebook for updates.