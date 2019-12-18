ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library will host its “Christmas Bingo for Books” event at 6 p.m. Thursday, inviting pre-kindergarten-through-fifth-grade students to get excited about reading.
SMPL Director Leslie Swope said this event has been in place six years or longer.
“We did one for Thanksgiving, but Christmas books are so much fun to read, so I decided to have another one,” she said.
The program is limited to 35 children, Swope said. Each is guaranteed to take home at least two books of their choice.
“The kids love it, because they get to play a game, win something and they hear some stories,” she said. “Plus, they love yelling ‘Bingo!’”
Library administrators read three books and host a game, Swope says, with book images projected on a screen, so all children can see the illustrations. Photos inspired from the books are used on the bingo sheets.
Register by visiting the library at 127 Center St. For more information, call 814-834-6141.