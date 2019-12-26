ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library will offer a way for children to ring in 2020 while having a great and educational time.
A “Noon Year’s Eve Dance Party” will be held form 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 30, welcoming students from pre-kindergarten up to fifth grade, said SMPL Director Leslie Swope. The event is limited to 50 children.
“This is the first time we’ve had a ‘Noon Year’s’ celebration, and we think it’ll be a lot of fun,” Swope said.
The SMPL also held a “Christmas Bingo for the Books” event Dec. 19, getting children excited about reading and the holiday season. The library is aiming to host more educational events that are open to the public to be more involved in the community.
Each child will get a Hershey kiss and noisemaker to take home.
“We will have the music playing until about 10 minutes before noon,” Swope said. “We will stop the music, read a story, then count down ‘til noon. We will end the program with a balloon drop.”
To register for Noon Year’s Eve, call 814-834-6141 or stop by 127 Center St. in St. Marys.