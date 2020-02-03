ST. MARYS — Oil Creek and Seneca Library districts have entered into a “Reciprocal Lending Agreement” (RLA), the first of its kind in Pennsylvania, which will expand the scope for Elk and Jefferson county readers.
St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope said the agreement is through OverDrive, a platform libraries use to give their members access to free ebooks and audiobooks.
“The agreement benefits our library users because it almost doubles the amount of ebooks and downloadable audiobooks we can borrow,” Swope said. “Even though our patrons are borrowing them from another system, the checkouts still count for our statistics.”
The process is similar to “InterLibrary Loan,” Swope said, but without postage.
“It’s something people have been asking for since we started lending ebooks,” she said. “They wanted to borrow books from other systems, but we were unable to do so. Now, we are able to borrow ebooks from our next-door neighbors.”
Overall, the agreement will benefit libraries in eight counties.
The agreement began on Nov. 1, 2019, according to Erin Joyce of Oil Creek Library District, and the feedback from readers has been positive. There is a long history of cooperation between the two library districts.
“Our collections are relatively small, but they each have a different selection of materials, so our patrons are really getting a whole different library to explore,” Joyce said in a news release.
Leslie LaBarte of Seneca Library District said the reciprocal lending agreement (RLA) provides double the benefits and improved service.
“With so many of our member libraries being very small and very rural, this agreement allows them to provide resources that they would not be able to afford on their own — and that makes all of us better,” LaBarte said in a news release.