ST. MARYS — Each holiday season, the City of St. Marys Public Works and St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce partner to light up downtown for Christmas.
Travis Skrzypek, deputy director of public works, said they have a great relationship with the chamber.
“A number of years ago, the chamber paid a local contractor to put up all the lights around town,” he said. “I can’t recall why they stopped, but they put in a request for the City of St. Marys to take over the Christmas light display.”
Instead of the city taking on the responsibilities, Skrzypek said public works and the chamber make the light display as festive as possible for residents.
“We worked a few years ago on a map of the downtown area and where the displays would be installed,” he said. “The public works employees ran the electric to all the displays and ensure the fixtures will light up, changing light bulbs and rewiring the fixtures every few years.”
The City of St. Marys crew places all the displays that are off of the ground, Skrzypek said.
“This entails all of Christmas displays that are on the historic light fixtures around downtown, as well as the three evergreen trees on the Diamond,” he said.
The SMACOC works on the ground displays, ensuring the lights are working, and restoring them if they aren’t, Skrzypek said.
The local Knights of Columbus organization also plays a role in The Diamond light display, he added.
“They place and maintain the manger scene on The Diamond each year.”
Fortunately, the city budget for several years has supported the SMACOC with funds to continue replacing and maintaining the light displays, Skrzypek said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Skrzypek said the role of public works employees installing the light displays is more important than ever.
“Many people are choosing not to travel as much, so the crew really wanted to fix up a few of the displays, like the overhead banner that hangs over the boulevard, and put more light on the central trees on The Diamond to make the downtown shine this winter,” he said.
The role of the public works department is a more “utilitarian” role, Skrzypek adds.
“This gives us a chance to reach out to the community in a way that wasn’t possible before,” he said. “I think that is a great chance for our employees to embrace the season and help our residents enjoy the downtown Christmas lights.”
Besides spreading Christmas cheer through the light displays, public works employees are also responsible for keeping the roads safe in the winter.
“As your family is traveling to a holiday gathering, the public works crew members are many times missing out or delaying their holiday plans to get the road treated and back to their families,” he said. “So, think of them the next time you’re enjoying a snowfall — they are out there doing their best to make your next trip as safe as possible.”