ST MARYS — A South St. Marys Street Elementary School teacher is passing her love for recycling on to students.
Mary Kay Candalor has been a reading specialist at SSMSES for 13 years. When she started volunteering at the Elk County Recycling Center six years ago, she became very interested in the process.
The fourth and fifth graders have recycling bins in their rooms, Candalor said, and they go around and collect items, bringing them to Candalor’s room at the end of the week.
On Fridays, three students help Candalor sort the mixed-paper, office-paper and bi-metal products. Candalor will collect plastic items from the cafeteria and take them to the recycling center.
“I could see how much paper we were throwing away, and I felt like we needed to start doing it here,” she said.
Russ Micale and Erin Hansloven, also SSMSES teachers, have helped get the recycling effort up and running, Candalor adds.
Candalor said SSMSES students are now spreading the word to other schools about recycling, something that makes her proud. A few of them have started doing it at home, too.
Students began recycling in 2014-2015, collecting 6,517 pounds, Candalor said. In 2019, they collected 9,006 pounds, which was actually a decrease from the year before.
Seeing the number drop makes Candalor happy, she says, since she hopes recycling is having an impact on the students.
During the last week of school is when Candalor takes her biggest load to the recycling center, she says, around 1,000 pounds, since everyone is clearing out their classrooms.
St. Marys Area Middle School and St. Marys Area High School also recycle, and those products are taken to the recycling center, Candalor adds.
Her goal, Candalor says, is for the school to use less paper, and utilize the computerized services available.
When asked what brought about her passion for recycling, Candalor said, “I worry about the world.” She hopes that she is doing her part by recycling and setting and example for young students.